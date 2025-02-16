Jazz Standout Rookie Disrespected in Latest NBA 2024 Redraft
The Bleacher Report comprised a redraft of the 2024 NBA rookie class, and the outcome for Utah Jazz rookie Isaiah Collier didn’t match his recent performance on the court. According to the popular sports media outlet, Collier should have been drafted with the 21st overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans.
"Isaiah Collier may have the widest re-draft range of anyone who makes the cut when accounting for the long haul."
"His frenetic driving and playmaking displays and defensive pin-balling are enthralling, the kind of stuff that oozes All-Star upside. And yet, he also seems just as likely to throw a pass into the 19th row or airball a wide-open layup."
"Keeping him in the 20s is a nod to his being a turbulent roller coaster ride and the long-term risk it poses. We'd be remiss, though, not to take a stab in the dark at his highest-end outcome."
This comes as somewhat of a surprise, considering Collier has put together a big enough sample size that warrants consideration to have been a lottery selection. In January, Collier averaged 9.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. Also, through the eight games played in February, his stat line has spiked to 12.8 points and 9.5 assists. This includes four double-doubles over an eight-game span.
Collier fell to Utah at pick No. 29 after an underwhelming season as a freshman at USC. Before his only year playing at the college level, the mock drafts had him projected as a top five pick.
Despite the disrespect from The Bleacher Report, the oddsmakers have taken note. DraftKings currently has Collier pegged with the seventh-best odds for Rookie of the Year. However, he’s still a dark horse with 25-1 odds.
Utah acquired Collier, thanks to the Donovan Mitchell exchange. In a 2024 deadline deal, the Jazz traded Ochoa Agbaji and Kelly Olynyk for the first-round pick used to select Collier. Agbaji was a part of the Mitchell exchange.
Collier will have plenty of opportunities to make a case that he’s Utah’s point guard of the future. He’s been the starter for the last 13 games and has logged over 30 minutes in eight of those contests. Jazz fans can expect him to remain the starter for the remaining 28 games of the season.
If there is a drawback in Collier's game thus far this season, it’s his ability to be a consistent shot-maker from long distance. He’s only shooting 23.1% at the three-point line and 41.3% from the field.
That said, he’s been one of the best facilitators in the NBA since being inserted into the starting lineup. Those numbers should only get better with more experience on the court, and at only 20 years of age, his high ceiling can’t be denied.
There is a lot of basketball yet to be played, but where it stands today, the Jazz may have gotten the steal of the draft. The next opportunity for Collier to prove the past two months is no fluke is on February 21st when the Jazz host the Oklahoma City Thunder.
