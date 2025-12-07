The Utah Jazz will be without Lauri Markkanen for the first time this season in their upcoming home matchup vs. the OKC Thunder.

According to the Jazz' latest injury report update, Markkanen has been downgraded from questionable to out against the Thunder with an illness.

Lauri Markkanen (illness) officially out tonight, Jazz say. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) December 7, 2025

Markkanen had been active for all 22 of the Jazz's games so far this season, on track for the best year of his career thus far, but rather than opting for a "Flu Game"-esque performance against the reigning champions, Utah's star will be holding out for at least one night.

In the 22 games Markkanen has played, he's averaged a career-best 27.6 points, along with 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists, shooting 47.6% from the field en route to being the seventh-leading scorer in the NBA through the first seven weeks.

The Jazz will now be forced to make a bit of an adjustment to their starting frontcourt before tipping off against the Thunder. Kyle Filipowski sticks out as the most likely candidate to take that spot, who was elevated to the starting five while Jusuf Nurkic was missing their recent road trip against the Brooklyn Nets.

The door could also be opened for Keyonte George to come out for a strong night against the defending champs. Without Markkanen, the third-year guard will have a bit more of the offensive responsibility to come his way, and will be up against a Thunder backcourt without some of their top defenders.

Alex Caruso has been ruled out, Lu Dort will be out of the mix as well, and the biggest absence, last year's MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be sidelined for his first missed game of the season, leaving the Thunder down to the two-man show of Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren healthy and leading the way.

The Jazz and Thunder will tip-off at 6 p.m. MT in the Delta Center, where the Jazz will try to avoid a two-game losing streak against the number-one team in the NBA.

