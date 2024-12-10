Jazz Announce Status Update on First Round Pick
It seems like the Utah Jazz have seen enough from Isaiah Collier in the G League ranks.
According to a team release, Utah has opted to recall Collier from the Salt Lake City Stars after playing just one game with the team. Collier now expects to return to the Jazz lineup later this week when the Phoenix Suns come to town on Friday.
Collier had a strong showing in his one and only appearance for the Stars in a win vs. the Stockton Kings, finishing the game with 36 points, three rebounds, and five assists in 28 minutes. The Jazz first-round pick also shot the ball at an impressive rate, going 15/18 from the field and a much-improved 5/6 clip from three-point range.
His time in the G League was extremely short lived, joining Utah's other first rounder Cody Williams with the Stars during his stint, and he now will have a shot to get some more time with the NBA rotation, and hopefully see some strides forward from his stats so far this year.
In 16 NBA appearances this year, Collier has averaged 3.5 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.7 rebounds on 31.0% shooting from the field and 14.8% from three. A slower start, but the USC product has clearly shown some appealing flashes of being a productive piece of the Jazz backcourt with impressive speed, playmaking, and defensive ability.
If the offensive consistency can come around in his favor, it'll be clear in due time Utah hit a home run at the end of this summer's first round.
Looking ahead for this week, Collier and the Jazz will have a few days off before facing off against the Suns, which is scheduled for tip-off at 7:30 PM MT on Friday at the Delta Center.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!