Utah Jazz Believed to Have Four Veteran Trade Candidates

In the coming weeks of the NBA season, trade chatter and rumors are bound to heat up across the league, pegging potential teams who could be looking to make a move or two to their roster, and linking several players viewed as prime candidates to get shipped out.

The Utah Jazz are no exception to that buzz, and even while the front office remained quiet thus far like the rest of the NBA, there's multiple players on the roster already circled from those in league circles who could be on the move in the near future.

According to Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal, the Jazz have four particular veterans on the roster currently seen as trade candidates leading up to this year's deadline, and none of those names happen to be Lauri Markkanen.

"Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George remain franchise cornerstones, while Kyle Anderson, Jusuf Nurkić, Kevin Love, and Georges Niang are viewed as trade candidates," Afseth wrote.

Utah Jazz Could Have Veteran Fire Sale

With the Jazz still having eyes on maximizing their lottery odds for at least one more summer, it's far from a surprise that the front office might be looking to cash in on their veteran talent in a move across the coming weeks.

Especially with the added implications of their top-eight protected pick in the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder, finding their way near the bottom of the standings becomes even more critical for what lies ahead this coming offseason–– making those aforemtioned veterans worth watching for the near future.

Perhaps of the four that could gain the most interest, the big man duo of Nurkic and Love might be worth the most looks their way. They've logged the most playing time of the four, have been productive in their two-month sample size, and for teams coveting additional depth in the frontcourt, both would be low-risk, expiring options to add on, likely for a low ask from the Jazz front office.

Anderson and Niang could be bound to get some looks too. However, Anderson's placement in the rotation has been spotty while also having an additional year on his contract, and Niang hasn't played a game this season due to a lingering foot injury stemming from the offseason, so teams may be a bit more hesitant to deal for either.

Talks will inevitably heat up closer to the deadline, but don't be surprised to see one, or multiple of those names in the next few weeks of the season.

