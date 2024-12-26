Jazz-Trail Blazers Injury Report: Keyonte George Status Update
The Utah Jazz are back in action on Thursday night for a divisional matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Jazz have a couple of starters that are questionable for the contest, which could tilt things in Portland’s favor.
Keyonte George is again questionable due to an ankle sprain. The team’s starting point guard has missed the past two games due to the ailment. Additionally, forward John Collins is questionable with a hip contusion.
Portland will be without Matisse Thybulle due to an ankle sprain. Robert Williams (ankle sprain) and Dalano Banton (hip contusion) are both questionable for the contest. Williams has struggled to stay healthy over the past few years. When he can suit up he’s an impactful defender and rebounder. The Trail Blazers are deep along their front line with Deandre Ayton and rookie Donovan Clingan.
In George’s absence, the Jazz have slid veteran Svi Mykhailiuk into the starting lineup, and he has played well. An excellent shooter, Mykhailiuk has made six three-pointers over the past two contests.
Two-way forward Micah Potter slid in for John Collins during the team’s last matchup. Potter has spent years with the Jazz and has impressed when allowed to play.
Head coach Will Hardy has started to cater his rotations to the veteran players on the roster. Without George, Hardy has leaned heavily on Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson to soak up the backcourt minutes. Isaiah Collier has continued to get backup minutes off of the bench.
During the first matchup of the year, the Jazz beat the Trail Blazers by 42 points. It’ll be interesting how Portland responds. The Jazz (7-21) sit just 1.5 games behind the Blazers (9-20) in the standings.
Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 pm MT.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!