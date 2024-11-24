Jazz Urged to Gauge Clarkson & Collins Trade Market
Despite more than two months until the NBA trade deadline, suggestions are trickling in about how to reshape the Utah Jazz’s roster. The latest comes from The Bleacher Report, which believes the Jazz should test the trade market with two of their veterans, John Collins and Jordan Clarkson.
“What they should do: Gauge the Jordan Clarkson and John Collins markets, but prioritize reeling in some more wing options.”
“Head coach Will Hardy may make me regret not urgently declaring the team ship out all of its veterans.”
“The Utah Jazz have the worst record in the Western Conference, but there's plenty of season left in the, ahem, tank. And equally important: Utah has Eastern Conference nosedivers it must out-lose.”
“Previously traumatic winning experiences in mind, the Jazz should be bad enough to secure top-tier lottery odds without making any changes. That frees them up to browse the market for young fliers." -- Dan Favale The Bleacher Report
The writing has been on the wall for Collins and Clarkson for some time now. Both players don’t appear to be a part of Utah’s long-term plans, but executing a trade isn’t that simple.
Both players' contracts expire at the end of next season, and teams may be reluctant to take on Clarkson’s or Collins’ guaranteed salary for next year, which is 14.285 million and 26.585 million, respectively.
However, Collins's performance on the court this year may change that narrative. In his second year in Salt Lake City, Collins looks like the player the Atlanta Hawks wanted him to be when he signed the five-year 125 million dollar contract in 2021.
Collins is averaging an efficient 17.8 points per game and 8.6 rebounds per game. A contract that didn’t look movable at the start of the year is now within the realm of possibility of happening.
Clarkson’s trade stock appears to be heading the wrong way for the Jazz. The former Sixth Man of the Year has missed three games this season thanks to a nagging case of plantar fasciitis. It’s an injury that doesn’t go away overnight, and franchises may want to take a wait-and-see approach before going all in on Clarkson.
Clarkson is also trending in the wrong direction regarding his play on the court. He's averaging a respectable 15 points per game but still struggles with his efficiency. Coming off a year in which he shot a career-worst 29.4% from the three-point line, Clarkson is shooting only 27.5% this season.
It would be in Utah’s best interest to unload some of its veterans not named Lauri Markkanen. Despite the early struggles, the Jazz have enough veteran talent to stay out of the bottom five of the league.
If the Jazz are hell-bent on bottoming out, they may have to move players whose contracts are team-friendly. Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler could be moved if the Jazz's number one goal is to maximize their lottery odds.
Either way, expect Jazz players to be involved in trade rumors up to the trade deadline. Stay tuned.
