The Utah Jazz are on for a second leg of a back-to-back against the Milwaukee Bucks, making for the two sides' second of two matchups for this month, and a chance for the Bucks to get a chance at a 2-0 season sweep.

However, both the Jazz and the Bucks are dealing with some notable injuries headed into the night that could set up for a shorthanded battle for each rotation, depending on how things shake out leading up to tip-off.

Here's the injuy outlook for both sides headed into Thursday's matchup:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - Keyonte George (hamstring)



OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee)



OUT - Walker Kessler (shoulder)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (hip)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (nose)



OUT - Brice Sensabaugh (illness)



OUT - Isaiah Collier (hamstring)



DOUBTFUL - John Konchar (calf)

The Jazz have multiple key pieces out of the mix, including not just their usual names that have been ruled out for the past several weeks, but also a few new names placed into their injury report as well.

For one, Brice Sensabaugh will be forced to the sidelines for a rare absence just one night after his 41-point outburst against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to an illness.

Sensabaugh has put together one of the best stretches of the season as of late, averaging an impressive 28.8 points on 54.5% from the field and 50% from three, paired with 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in his past five games.

Mar 18, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

His season will have to be put on pause for the meantime, though, as he now will miss just his fourth game of the year thus far due to an illness. In his 66 games played thus far, he's averaging 13.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in just 22 minutes a game.

Along with Sensabaugh, the Jazz will also be without Isaiah Collier due to a hamstring injury, making for a rare absence on his behalf as well.

Collier has missed just two games since starting the season late from a hamstring strain, and will now be out against the Bucks— the team in which he missed one of those previous two games— with a hamstring issue once again.

Add John Konchar to that list of injuries too, who was able to return from a three-game leave due to a calf injury against the Timberwolves, but could now be out in a quick turnaround on a back-to-back.

Without multiple contributors in the backcourt, it'll leave Will Hardy to make some key shakeups to his starting five––potentially by starting two-way guard Elijah Harkless as their starting point next to Ace Bailey at the two, along with Cody Williams, Kyle Filipowski, and likely one of their two-way/10-day signees (Blake Hinson, Andersson Garcia) to fill out the frontcourt.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

OUT - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee)



QUESTIONABLE - Kevin Porter Jr. (knee)



QUESTIONABLE - Myles Turner (calf)



PROBABLE - Kyle Kuzma (elbow)

The Bucks could be without multiple pieces of their starting lineup as well, but the most notable is, of course, the two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had just suffered from a hyperextended left knee earlier in the week, to sideline him for the foreseeable future.

The last game Antetokounmpo played against the Jazz, he came away with 27 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and four steals in under 30 minutes. Yet, he won't be able to add to that total in Milwaukee's second of two meetings against Utah this season.

Tip-off between these two gets going at 7 p.m. MT, where Utah could be starting right at a five-game losing streak, especially while their rotation is set to be a bit beaten up.