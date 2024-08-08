Jazz Urged to Trade John Collins
Just because we have closure on the trade rumors involving Lauri Markkanen doesn't mean the Utah Jazz are done dealing. Utah could still let its foot off the gas and play for draft position this season. One player that Utah should be looking to unload is John Collins.
Collins's first year in Salt Lake City was a mixed bag. He averaged 15.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game but had a net rating of -7.2. Overall, the Jazz finished the season with a net rating of -4.8. In other words, the Jazz were a much better team when Collins wasn't on the court.
What complicates matters is his contract. Collins is owed 53 million over the next two seasons, and if we're being honest, his play on the court doesn't justify what he's getting paid. Remember, the Atlanta Hawks were motivated to get out from under his contract last year and only netted Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick in return for Collins.
However, despite some concerns, there's still some chatter about a market for Collins. The Bleacher Report recently labeled Collins, along with Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson, as a movable veteran'. Also, Sacramento Kings play-by-play announcer Kyle Draper is on the record supporting an exchange that would land Collins. Draper shared his opinion on SacTown Sports 1140.
"I think Monte McNair should hop in his Winnebago and go get John Collins. The reason why I say this...is because John Collins, at 26 years old, is the perfect power forward fit for the Sacramento Kings. Forget the money. I'm talking about the player. This is a guy who averaged 15 and 8 for the Utah Jazz in only 28 minutes of play. If he played 34 minutes, you're talking about a 19 and 10 kind of guy. Here is a guy...[who] can knock down a three as well – 37% from 3-point range. We've been spending all offseason talking about Kyle Kuzma [and] Brandon Ingram. Those guys need the ball. Collins can be effective off the ball."
If the Kings wanted Collins, then Jazz CEO Danny Ainge would be more than happy to accommodate. The Jazz could be looking to move all their veterans not named Markkanen and center the 2023-24 season around player development and draft position,
I anticipate Collins being traded only if Utah is willing to take on a negative asset back. This also applies to former Sixth Man of the Year, Jordan Clarkson. But it might be worth it considering what's at stake in a projected loaded 2025 NBA draft class.
It will be interesting to see how much playing time the veterans receive going forward. In the past, the veterans got the nod over the rookies, but that strategy has yet to work. Utah hasn't come close to drafting in the top five, thanks to winning too many games to start the season.
Utah needs to focus on its draft position this season. The best way to do that is to give the rookies and second-year players as many minutes as possible. The Jazz have shown they know how to tank games, but it's always been after the trade deadline. How Utah approaches the start of the 2024-25 season will be the biggest storyline in Salt Lake City going forward.
