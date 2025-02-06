Jazz Waive Two Trade Deadline Additions
The Utah Jazz made a flurry of trades within the past week ahead of Thursday's deadline, but a couple of their new additions likely won't suit up for them.
According to Sarah Todd of Deseret News, the Jazz are reportedly cutting Jalen Hood-Schifino and Josh Richardson to leave room for one open roster spot. K.J. Martin, acquired in their Dennis Schroder swap with the Detroit Pistons, is set to remain in Utah.
Considering both Hood-Schifino and Richardson are on expiring deals to hit unrestricted free agency this summer, it's not a total shock to see both of them released in such a short time.
Hood-Schifino, the Los Angeles Lakers' first-round pick in 2023, has yet to get his footing set in the league after a bumpy first two seasons –– averaging 1.7 points on 23.9% shooting in 23 total games played.
Richardson, a seasoned veteran with 10 years in the league, will hit the open market after being shipped from the Miami Heat to Detroit, then Utah. This season, he's appeared in eight games to average 4.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in just over 18 minutes per night. With his age and experience, there could potentially be a contending team interested in adding him on board ahead of the postseason.
As for the lone remaining piece acquired at the deadline, K.J. Martin is expected to suit up for the Jazz. The 24-year-old factors in as an intriguing option at forward for Utah who's shown potential to be a worthwhile rotational piece during his previous stops. During Martin's time with the Philadelphia 76ers, he averaged 6.4 points and 3.0 rebounds on 61.6% shooting from the field.
The Jazz will now have one open roster spot at their disposal, potentially to elevate one of their two-way contracts to the main roster.
Recommended Articles
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!