Jazz's Walker Kessler Among 'Names to Watch' on NBA Trade Market
While we're less than a month deep into the newest NBA regular season, the collection of various trade rumors and discussions never stops around the league, especially regarding the Utah Jazz.
After kicking off their campaign with a league-worst 0-6 record, along with the NBA's undisputed worst net rating, it's easy to question what the Jazz's next move could be in a season that could have many more losses sitting ahead of them.
Of course, the possibility of trading away some of this roster's veteran talent like Jordan Clarkson and John Collins remains well on the table, some other candidates on the team could emerge as a name to keep an eye on as we navigate closer to trade season.
One of those names may ultimately be third-year Walker Kessler, who The Athletic's Sam Amick labeled a "name to watch" on the NBA trade market.
Amick dives into the potential rationale of a Kessler deal for the Jazz:
"This Jazz team is bad, even with the recently extended Markannen shining amid the rough, and it needs to know whether Kessler is part of the long-term solution or merely a means to more precious draft assets during this post-Mitchell/Gobert rebuild," Amick said. "League sources say Jazz coach Will Hardy pushes Kessler quite hard behind the scenes, all with the goal of development and a clearer view of his value for the organization. After all, as noted above, Kessler is extension-eligible after this season and due for a hefty raise of some sort."
Kessler recently emerged as a part of the latest batch of Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors, as reports detailed that LA would have hypothetical interest in landing his services in the event of a trade. It seems initially unlikely for such a move to transpire, but with a front office headlined by a gambler like Danny Ainge, it's far from out of the range of possibilities.
"As for the Jazz’s level of motivation on the star-gazing front, it can never be forgotten that Danny Ainge — who works alongside veteran general manager Justin Zanik — is heading their front office," Amick continued. "He was the architect of Boston’s big three-team that landed Kevin Garnett in 2007 before winning it all a year later and the 2013 Celtics-Nets blockbuster that ultimately paved the way for Boston’s latest championship (the picks in that deal led to the drafting of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown). Ainge’s history of going big, in a variety of ways, is certainly worth remembering."
Kessler has begun his third season in Salt Lake City averaging 9.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks a game on 62.2% from the field. After a rocky second year during his 2023-24 campaign, the 23-year-old has gotten off on the right foot and has the chance to continue building on top of those efforts as the starting five and defensive anchor of this young roster.
There is clear potential within Kessler's ability as the long-term center for the Jazz. However, Utah will have a challenging decision surrounding his second contract as extension negotiations approach this offseason. If this season continues to look successful, the choice may be easy for Ainge and the rest of the front office to ink their big man to a multi-year deal, yet time will tell if that money comes his way.
As with any season for the Jazz across recent years, keep a keen eye leading up to the trade deadline for a potential surprise move to emerge ahead of the February 6th league cutoff.
