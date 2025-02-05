Jazz vs. Warriors Injury Report: Collin Sexton, Markkanen Update
The Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors will play on Wednesday evening, the night before what’s shaping up to be one of the most consequential trade deadlines in NBA history. Both teams are reportedly active in trade talks as the deadline approaches.
Here’s the latest update on the injury report for tomorrow’s contest.
Utah Jazz:
Lauri Markkanen: Questionable (Low back injury management)
Collin Sexton: Out (Left ankle sprain)
Cody Williams: Out (Left ankle sprain)
Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out (Not with team)
P.J. Tucker: Out (Not with team)
Elijah Harkless: Out (G-League)
Oscar Tshiebwe: Out (G-League)
Taylor Hendricks: Out for season
A lengthy injury report for the Jazz is headlined by Collin Sexton who will miss at least the next week due to an ankle sprain suffered during the team’s last outing.
Fortunately for Sexton and the Jazz, his X-rays were negative, and hopefully he’ll make a quick recovery. Look for Keyonte George to rejoin the starting lineup next to Isaiah Collier.
The other noteworthy inclusions are the two newest Jazzmen, Jalen Hood-Schifino and P.J. Tucker. Both are listed as out and have not joined the team yet. This is interesting as the team is not done making moves. Tucker is not expected to ever suit up for the team and will likely be rerouted or waived so that he can join a contending team.
Opinions are mixed as to whether or not JHS, the second-year guard from Indiana, will eventually suit up for the Jazz. He was acquired in the Luka Doncic deal that set the NBA world on fire.
Golden State Warriors:
Draymond Green: Probable (Left calf strain)
Jonathan Kuminga: Out (Right ankle sprain)
Kevon Looney: Available (Nasal fracture)
Moses Moody: Questionable (Low back strain)
Andrew Wiggins: Probable (Left hip soreness)
The Warriors look to get a key piece back in their lineup in veteran forward, Draymond Green. The 34-year-old is a key piece in the unique offensive system that the Warriors run. Green missed the last contest between the two teams, which Golden State won anyway.
The Warriors are trying but struggling to keep pace in the deep western conference. Despite sitting on the outside looking in at the playoff picture, they are right in the thick of that race. They are reportedly doing everything they can to pair another high-level talent with Steph Curry.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 pm MT.
Recommended Articles
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!