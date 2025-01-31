Jazz's John Collins Breaks Silence on Kings Trade Rumors
The Utah Jazz have found themselves in several rumors leading up to the league's February 6 trade deadline lying right around the corner next week. Yet, none on the roster have been involved in more chatter than veteran forward John Collins.
Heading into the NBA deadline next week, Collins' name has appeared across a few different headlines and linked to many potential landing spots as he's put together an impressive second season in Utah.
There was even one report standing out from NBA insider James Ham connecting Collins to a potential trade involving the Sacramento Kings –– a deal that got so close that the Kings brass reportedly informed their players the move was taking place before ultimately falling through.
Today, Collins remains on the Jazz roster, and when Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune asked about his thoughts on the trade rumors and whispers circling the league, Collins remained level-headed.
“I saw some rumors, but I definitely didn’t hear that,” Collins said about the potential Kings trade. “Whatever Sacramento is doing, that’s, you know, their prerogative, if it involves me or not. Obviously, I would have found out,” he continued. “But I’m kind of happy I just didn’t have that news — sorry, nothing against Sacramento — just kind of happy I didn’t have that news hit my phone. I’ve just got to continue to be the best professional I can be and continue playing basketball.”
Collins has had a strong start in Utah for his second season in a Jazz uniform. He's averaging 18.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists during his 29 games on the floor, also posting 52.8% shooting from the field and a career-best 45.3% from three.
Yet, despite the impressive production, the trade rumors continue to persist around Collins. But still, the Jazz veteran tries not to get sucked into the rabbit hole of league chatter.
“It’s a Catch-22. It’s something that I try not to think about because I would get lost in it," Collins continued. "And that’s why I just say I’m just happy that I found a nice group of guys here who can talk me through all of the trade rumors. You know what I mean? Because this is not an easy thing mentally, to think about whether, it might be a better situation or worse situation, and whatever situation is out there, it’s not my current one. So it’s hard for me to think about that and focus."
“So I just really try not to think about it, and try to be the best pro I can. Because I really have no control over when, or where that is to, and whenever that would happen, I would have to restart again. So it’s just a whole process that — I want to handle it when I get to that bridge if I get there."
A week remains between now and when the NBA trade deadline buzzer sounds at the beginning of February, and Collins' fate is sealed for the near future. Until then, he, alongside the rest of Jazz fans will have to stay on the edge of their seats for what lies ahead.
