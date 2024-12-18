Jazz Veteran Dubbed 'Prime Candidate' to Be Dealt at Trade Deadline
The trade rumors are persistent surrounding the Utah Jazz, and that only continues as one of the roster's starters has found himself in some new chatter stemming from USA Today.
In a list breaking down the NBA's top trade candidates ahead of February's trade deadline, Bryan Kalbrosky of USA Today placed Jazz big man John Collins within the top five of the rankings, considering the Utah front office may be opportunistic by dealing the veteran having a bounce back second year in Salt Lake City.
"The Jazz are expected to be 'active' on the trade market for John Collins, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon," Kalbrosky said alongside his ranking of Collins. "He is considered a 'prime candidate' for a transaction. He has a player option in his contract that he could trigger this offseason or he could test free agency."
Collins has had a much better showing with the Jazz during his second year with the team. He's averaging 18.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 53.4% shooting from the field and a career-best 43.6% from three-point range. For any team active on the market searching for size and offensive versatility in their frontcourt, Collins could be the ideal player to make a move for.
His mentioned player option could make his situation a bit more interesting. Collins has had an extremely appealing showing across this year, and if it keeps up, there's a world where the 27-year-old can opt out of his contract, and seek interest on the open market elsewhere.
At a price tag of $26 million, it could be hard for Collins to turn that money down, but the current landscape of NBA deals may make his value a bit steeper during 2025's free agency. Accepting the option would place Collins as the 70th-highest-paid player in the league. His next contract, wherever that may be, could be expected to see similar numbers.
Collins will likely generate some interest acorss the league leading up to the league's trade cutoff looming in seven weeks. In the event Danny Ainge and the Jazz front office receive a package to their liking, don't be shocked to see the veteran big man shipped out for the right price.
The NBA trade deadline looms on February 6th, 2025. Keep a keen eye on Collins, as well as the rest of the veterans in Utah as the anticipated date moves closer.
