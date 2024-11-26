Jazz's John Collins Issues Strong Statement on Walker Kessler
Over the Utah Jazz's most recent stretch of games before their latest showing vs. the New York Knicks, they were without a key component in their lineup as starting center Walker Kessler was inactive for the previous six contests due to a hip injury.
However, during the weekend, we saw Kessler finally make his way back into the mix for the Jazz vs. the Knicks to play 35 minutes, ultimately securing a 15-point win against a team viewed to be among title favorites entering the season.
In the end, Kessler posted a double-double worth 11 points and 10 rebounds, also getting it done on the defensive end as well with three blocks.
After Saturday's game, Kessler's frontcourt mate John Collins hit the podium to sound off on the impact the 23-year-old center brings into the lineup, and it's clear he's a big fan of having him back on the court.
"I love having Walker back there," Collins said after the win. "Elite shot blocker in this league, and a big-time defensive presence. Cleans up a lot of mistakes. It just gives me confidence to know that if a guy's hot, I can run him off the line, and I don't have to stick to a game plan so thoroughly that it'll make me overthink or do things that I won't necessarily do."
"Walker's a big blanket-- the Sheriff, for a reason, man. He helps us clean up a lot of stuff back there. I can go on for days, but having a shot blocker like that behind you helps everything."
Collins also had a solid showing himself, as he ended with his own double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds to add to his impressive performances as of late.
Now that Kessler's back in the rotation, we could see a bit of a role change from how Collins played without having a center alongside him in the middle, but as seen in this double-digit victory vs. New York, their fit together hasn't proposed many issues just yet.
The Jazz will have their next test on Tuesday night, as they'll face off against a familiar foe in the San Antonio Spurs, a team they've already met three times since the season started.
