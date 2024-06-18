Jazz Land 'Fun Pairing' for Keyonte George in 2024 NBA Mock Draft
As this year's rendition of the NBA Finals officially wraps up, all eyes now shift towards the soon-to-come draft set to take place at the end of this month.
By holding the 10th-overall pick, the Utah Jazz sit in position to land one of the few top prospects in the class, even while this class may not be among the best we've seen in recent memory.
Several predictions have continued to churn in pinning some ideas across the board for what's to come with Utah's selection, and Yahoo! Sports is the latest to enter the discussions with their new mock draft.
In their latest mock, the Jazz opted to use their top-10 pick on Devin Carter, a 6-foot-3 junior guard who comes from Providence. Krysten Peek dove into a bit of the rationale on the selection, and why we could see Utah ultimately pull the trigger on a move like this come draft night:
Carter is one of the biggest risers heading into the draft. He backed up his strong season at Providence by being one of the most impressive players during the agility and shooting drills at the combine. He is one of the best two-way players in this draft and would be a fun pairing alongside Keyonte George.- Krysten Peek, Yahoo! Sports
Leading into the final days ahead of the draft, Carter has become an increasingly prominent name when scouting the class, and could potentially land as one of the first few guards to come off the board.
In this mock, the Jazz ended up making a bold decision in choosing Carter over big names like Ja'Kobe Walter, Nikola Topic, and Ron Holland, but the fit may be one that makes a load of sense.
During his most recent season with Providence, Carter averaged 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 33 games on 47.3/37.7/74.9 splits. He possesses NBA-level size, and has an efficient shooting stroke, all while putting together an extremely solid effort on the defensive end.
With a 6-foot-8 wingspan and elite athleticism to put on display, you can easily see a route for the 22-year-old to soon become a top perimeter defender in the league. Especially when it comes to a squad like Utah, finding a way to get stops next season should be a priority, and Carter could enter the fold to help solve that.
Playing next to a young, offensively-focused guard like Keyonte George could complement Carter's game extremely well early on, and might be the perfect duo in the backcourt to be effective on both ends of the floor.
All questions will be answered for fans when the first round of the NBA Draft gets underway on June 26th.
