Kyle Filipowski Sounds Off on Adjusting to New Bench Role With Jazz
With any rookie transitioning from the college game to the pros, there's a collection of adjustments and changes necessary to take place as a part of the extensive jump to play alongside the best talents in the world.
Among that long list of adjustments, one primary challenge many rookies face during their first year in the league is their drastic change in minutes and opportunity. Players often enter the NBA after being one of, if not, the top contributor on their respective college teams, just to fall back down to the end of the depth chart and having to work their way back up the ranks.
It's a tall task that the Utah Jazz's second-round pick, Kyle Filipowski, is primed to overcome, and while it may not be easy, the Duke product seems ready to take his rookie campaign on with all he's got.
Filipowski spoke to the media after the Jazz's second preseason victory of the month vs. the Houston Rockets, where he dove into his thought process about what could be a limited opportunity during his first-year pro.
"Obviously, it's hard going from playing 30-plus minutes in college for two years, and then just getting in at the fourth quarter," Filipowski said. "I think what's helped me is just my preparation going into practice every day-- not having these crazy expectations to where I'm putting this pressure on myself. When I get in there, I'm just letting it come naturally and working my butt off no matter what."
The Jazz rookie secured some minutes at the end of the night against the Rockets on Monday, where he posted nine points and five rebounds on some solid efficiency (3-5 FG, 3-4 3PT).
The talent is apparent with Filipowski, as he came out of the draft projected to be a strong and versatile offensive option, with playmaking and scoring skills that come very appealing at his size. Thankfully for the Jazz, even after being pinned as a potential lottery selection, he slid all of the way out of the first round in the hands of Utah at pick 32.
We may not see a ton of Filipowski during his rookie campaign, but make no mistake that he'll be a key cog in Utah's rebuild for years to come. Head coach Will Hardy recently harped on the impact that the Duke big brings into the fold, crediting his passing and basketball IQ, and as long as he continues to make strides forward in his development on both sides of the ball, this rebuild should have another special player in store.
Filipowski and the Jazz are set to take on their third of six preseason matchups on Thursday, as they'll travel on the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks at 6 PM MT.
