Kyle Kuzma Hints at Joining Jazz G Jordan Clarkson & Phillippines
It looks like Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson could be receiving some company to play alongside him and the Phillippines National Team.
A former teammate of Clarkson, now Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, made headlines this week when he dove into some of his potential plans moving forward in international play.
As the 2024 Olympics are now wrapped up, some players are already looking ahead for the next time to take the international floor-- the next chance being during the 2025 FIBA Asian Cup. Kuzma, being the latest, has since expressed a bit of interest in playing for the Phillippines and Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson.
In a recent interview with All-Star Magazine, Kuzma dished that he could "rock out" with Clarkson if he didn't get a nod for Team USA:
"I mean, if I didn’t play for Team USA, I mean, I could rock out with [Jordan Clarkson]. That would be cool.”- Kyle Kuzma
Clarkson and Kuzma were former teammates during their time with the Los Angeles Lakers, where the two joined forces for half of the 2017-18 season before Clarkson was eventually dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even with the relatively short time spent with one another, Kuzma doesn't seem opposed to running it back again.
Kuzma is coming off his most recent season with the Wizards averaging 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 46.3% shooting from the field and 33.6% from deep.
If Kuzma were to join alongside Clarkson for FIBA, the two would effectively provide a solid offensive duo for the Phillippines to run with, and could even make some noise in an increasingly competitive international scene. However, we may have to wait until we land closer to next summer's action before we see if it truly comes to fruition.
