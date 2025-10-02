Lauri Markkanen Among Multiple Utah Jazz Players Missing Practice
The Utah Jazz saw several names from their roster on the sidelines for their latest training camp practice.
Here's the latest injury report for the Jazz after a few days of training camp action:
Utah Jazz Injury Report (as of 10/2):
- F Lauri Markkanen (left wrist contusion)
- C Walker Kessler (left shoulder soreness)
- G Isaiah Collier (right hamstring soreness)
- F Kyle Filipowski (low back)
- F Georges Niang (left foot, fourth metatarsal stress reaction)
It's a bundle of inactives for the Jazz in the first week of camp, some of whom are missing their first practice of the week on Thursday, and others, like Lauri Markkanen and Georges Niang, being out of the fold for multiple weeks.
Niang will continue to be out for the next couple of weeks as he waits to get re-evaluated from his current foot injury— an ailment that will force him out of at least two of the Jazz's four preseason games on the horizon, though it doesn't look like it'll impede his status for the regular season.
As for Markkanen, he's missed out on two straight practices due to a wrist contusion, which doesn't have the same defined timeline for return as Niang does.
To this point, that doesn't appear to be an injury that will sideline Markkanen for a significant stretch of time, but has given him a few days off for the Jazz's camp action. Kyle Filipowski seems to be dealing with a similar minor issue with his lower back for a second straight practice.
Walker Kessler and Isaiah Collier were the new additions of note, both dealing with soreness after a couple of days of practice, but also don't appear to be anything to sideline them for any notable stretch of time.
The Jazz will have just under a week to go until they are able to get back on the floor for some in-game reps in the form of preseason. That first opportunity will come at the end of next week when Utah will get to see Kevin Durant in his new Houston Rockets threads for their first of four preliminary battles, before the real action gets underway at the end of the month.