Lauri Markkanen Among Starters on Jazz-Magic Injury Report

The Utah Jazz and Orlando Magic are on tap for the weekend for what will be their first of two meetings this season, where both sides will have a few key injuries of note.

Here's the full injury report for the action between the Jazz and Magic:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - F Lauri Markkanen (right groin)



OUT - G Elijah Harkless (G League)



OUT - C Walker Kessler (left shoulder)



OUT - F Georges Niang (left foot)



OUT - F John Tonje (G League)



OUT - C Oscar Tshiebwe (G League)

The biggest entry for the Jazz is, of course, Lauri Markkanen, now officially downgraded for his third missed game of the season, and his second straight with right groin injury management.

Markkanen's been on the verge of putting together a career-best for his fourth year in Utah, averaging a team-high 27.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists a night, shooting 46.9% from the field and 35.2% from three.

Feb 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5)shoots the ball against Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

This time, though, he'll be forced out of the mix in the Jazz's home matchup, which could leave Kyle Filipowski the most likely name to start in his place, who did so in Markkanen's last absence against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The door could also be open for Keyonte George to be Utah's top scoring option for yet another big night offensively for the Jazz, as he has for the past three games, including their latest without Markkanen. He's currently on a three-game streak scoring over 30 points, including a career-high 39 points during an overtime win vs. the Dallas Mavericks.

Along with Markkanen, the Jazz's three two-way signees won't be seeing the floor against Orlando with their status confirmed to be out. Walker Kessler remains out with his season-ending shoulder injury, while Georges Niang continues rehabilitation from his foot injury suffered earlier in the offseason.

Orlando Magic Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE - F Jonathan Isaac (hip)



DOUBTFUL - G Jalen Suggs (hip)



QUESTIONABLE - F Tristan da Silva (shoulder)



OUT -C Mo Wagner (knee)



OUT - F Franz Wagner (ankle)

The Magic will be dealing with some injury issues too–– likely being without two of their usual starters in Franz Wagner, as they have been for the past few weeks with an ankle sprain, and Jalen Suggs listed as doubtful.

Da Silva, a starter for the Magic in 10 games this season, may also be up in the air for the action with a shoulder injury.

The Jazz and Magic will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. MT in the Delta Center for the third of a three-game homestand, looking to bounce back from their latest loss against the Lakers, once again without the services of Markkanen in the mix.

