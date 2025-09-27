Utah Jazz F Georges Niang Suffers Injury Before Training Camp
The Utah Jazz will be without one of their recently acquired veterans from the offseason to start training camp early next week.
According to an injury update from the Jazz, forward Georges Niang has a foot injury that will sideline him for at least two weeks.
"Niang suffered a fourth metatarsal stress reaction in his left foot during offseason training and conditioning. He will be reevaluated in two weeks."
Niang, who came aboard the Jazz earlier this offseason via a trade with the Boston Celtics, will now be out for the beginning of Utah's training camp, as well as at least two preseason games vs. the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs.
If able to return following he's re-evaluation, he could have a chance to get his feet wet in the late preseason action, but on the surface, it doesn't seem to be an ailment for Niang that will restrict his availability for the regular season.
Last season, Niang split time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks, where he wound up having his best career season of production. In 79 games, he averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 46.1% from the field and 40.6% from three.
He would eventually be traded to the Celtics to begin this offseason in the Kristaps Porzingis deal with Atlanta, and would find his way to the Jazz after Utah opted to trade undrafted rookie RJ Luis for Niang and a pair of second-round picks.
Now, Niang is back to his former home in Utah, where he previously spent four years and over 200 career games, and looks to be one of the few veterans in the locker room to join alongside the rest of this young and rebuilding roster led by fourth-year head coach Will Hardy.
Niang will have just under a month to get right before the regular season arrives to make his official debut, which for the Jazz, will begin on October 22nd in the Delta Center against the Los Angeles Clippers, and a familiar face in the recently traded John Collins during his debut with his new squad.