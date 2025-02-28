Lauri Markkanen Official Injury Status for Jazz vs. Timberwolves
It looks like Utah Jazz will be without a key starter for another outing on Friday night.
According to a team release, the Jazz have ruled Lauri Markkanen for a third-straight game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to low back injury management.
The Jazz forward has been dealing with back injury troubles throughout the 2024-25 season, and this bout against the Timberwolves will look no different.
Markkanen, while having an up-and-down season during his third year with the Jazz, has remained a focal point of Utah's scoring attack when in the lineup. He's averaging 19.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 42.5% shooting from the field and 34.7% shooting from deep in 43 games.
With Markkanen out, Jazz newcomer KJ Martin likely factors in as a starter once again, as he has for the past three outings. Martin's been a strong point of Utah's lineup since joining aboard, posting 12.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 55.6% from the field in his three games as a starter.
The Jazz will also have a few other key statuses to determine in the coming hours leading up to tip off, as John Collins and Collin Sexton remain questionable, as Jordan Clarkson now factors in as a late entry to the injury report. With all veterans in question, it could mean another big night's in store for Utah's young core.
The Jazz and Wolves will tip off in the Delta Center to continue Utah's long-spanning home stretch at 7:30 MT.
