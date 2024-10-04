Long Shot Jazz Proposition Has Shot of Coming to Fruition
The 2024-25 NBA season is just around the corner, so it’s time to see if any future proposition wagers are worth considering. Utah hasn’t won an award since 2021, when Rudy Gobert won Defensive Player of the Year and Jordan Clarkson took home the Sixth Man of the Year award.
There are certainly some long shots on the board. Utah’s best player, Lauri Markkanen, is a 70-1 odds favorite to be the league MVP, while Walker Kessler is pegged as a 250-1 favorite as the Defensive Player of the Year. Those odds feel right, and shouldn't be worth considering.
If Utah has a dark horse with a chance of winning an award coming to fruition, it’s first-year player Cody Williams to win the Rookie of the Year. What’s going in Williams’ favor to prove the oddsmakers wrong? Let’s examine
There’s No Heavy Favorite
In a year where there’s no player with the name recognition of a player like Victor Wembanyama, it’s anybody’s call who will come out on top. According to DraftKings, Zach Edey has a 5-1 chance of winning the award, followed by Reed Sheppard at 7-1 and Zacchaire Risacher at 8.5-1.
Given that the top three candidates aren't exactly household names, I’ll take my chances with Williams at 25-1. Reed looked phenomenal in the Summer League, but he was drafted by the Houston Rockets, who are deep at the guard position. Starter minutes are not a guarantee out of the gates.
Edey and Risacher also looked promising. However, I’m not sure what gives them an edge over Williams. There are many unknowns, and it's anybody's guess who emerges. Since that’s the case, give me the value at 25-1.
Jazz Focusing on Youth in Rebuild Year
Jazz Media Day was good news for Williams for his rookie year. Utah didn’t mince words about its young players' opportunities this season. The rookies will learn by trial and fire, and there shouldn’t be a problem with getting a chance for starter minutes from day one.
Also, Williams can play multiple positions, which bodes well for a team that needs more depth at the small forward position. Williams can play a positionless style of basketball, and Jazz fans can expect that versatility to help get minutes at the shooting guard spot if/when injuries occur. Williams is positioned to get as many minutes on the court as any rookie up for the award.
Williams Just Might be the Best in the Bunch
Utah was high on Williams before the draft. In fact, according to Jazz beat writer Tony Jones of The Athletic, despite being picked No. 11 overall, Williams would have been considered the top pick if Utah had won the lottery.
“Had the Jazz won the lottery, Cody would have firmly been in contention to be the No.1 pick,” Jones said.
Who’s to say the Jazz aren’t correct? Williams did showcase a massive improvement from the Summer League in Salt Lake City to the one in Las Vegas. Whether that translates to the NBA remains to be seen. However, the stars are aligned for Williams to have as good an opportunity as any to do something that hasn't been done in Utah since Darrell Griffith won Rookie of the Year in 1981.
