Luka Doncic, LeBron James Injury Update Ahead of Jazz-Lakers

The Utah Jazz could be up against the NBA's newest superstar duo on Monday night.

Feb 4, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; against the Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic watches game action against the against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Utah Jazz are looking likely to see Luka Doncic on the floor in his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Lakers have listed Luka Doncic (calf) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) as probable for Monday's matchup vs. the Jazz.

Doncic has been out due to a calf strain since Christmas Day and has since gotten dealt in one of the biggest trades in NBA history with the Dallas Mavericks shipping him to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a future first-round pick.

When healthy this season, Doncic has remained his dominant self. In 22 games, he's averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists on 46.4% shooting from the field and 35.4% from three-point range. Yet, the big question revolves around how he'll be introduced into the Lakers lineup starting alongside LeBron for the first time in his career.

It'll be the Jazz's third time meeting against the Lakers this season, with Utah going 0-2 during their first two showings. As for their history with Luka Doncic, Utah has struggled recently –– going 2-8 in their last 10 matchups against the multi-time All-Star.

On the Jazz's side injury-wise, they'll be mainly healthy, with just Collin Sexton and K.J. Martin listed as inactive against Los Angeles.

The Jazz will tip off against the Lakers in Crypto.com Arena at 8:30 PM MT, looking for their 13th victory on the season.

