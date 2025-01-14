NBA Analyst Suggests Jazz & Bulls Deadline Trade
The NBA trade deadline is only three weeks away, and the rumor mill is heating up. It's anticipated that the Utah Jazz will be active participants, with John Collins, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson being the most likely candidates to be moved.
The latest Jazz rumor comes from The Bleacher Report, which suggests Collins be traded in an exchange with the Chicago Bulls for Patrick Williams and Jevon Carter.
“Collins is quietly having a good year in Utah (19.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 47.6 percent shooting from three in 18 starts), meaning the rebuilding Jazz would be smart to shop the 27-year-old power forward now.”
“The breakout for Williams has never come now five years into his promising career. Still just 23, this is the type of player a franchise like Utah should take a chance on.”
“Williams is a career 40.2 percent shooter from three with a 7-foot wingspan that could be molded into a good two-way player with time and in the right system. The Jazz have a terrific coaching staff and should be able to bring the best out of Williams.”
To pull the trigger on this trade, the Jazz would need to be big believers in Williams. The Jazz would be on the hook for 18 million a year for at least three seasons and possibly a fourth if Williams exercises his player option for the 2028-29 season. That's a lot of dough for a player who only averages 9.4 points on 37.4% from the field.
However, Williams is only four years removed from being drafted fourth overall. He's also only 23 years of age and has shown flashes in the small sample size of his NBA career. He shot 41.7% from long distance during the 2021-22 season and is considered an above-average defender.
Collins is having a better year than Williams and has a contract that expires after the 2025-26 season, assuming he opts in for the final season. Neither player has a contract that's team-friendly. The Jazz would be taking on much more risk with Williams but more reward, too.
From this point of view, the trade doesn't make sense for a couple of reasons. First, trading for Williams will hurt Utah’s quest to maximize its lottery odds. I don't think Jazz CEO Danny Ainge is looking to improve Utah’s roster for this season, and injecting Williams into the rotation makes Utah more competitive after the trade deadline.
Also, the Jazz doesn't know what they have in Taylor Hendricks yet. Committing four years to Williams feels premature, considering Utah is in its rebuilding stage. Hendricks should be ready to go to start the 2025-26 season.
You’re not just trading players, but you’re also exchanging contracts. This one can be chalked up as a good deal for the Bulls, but it doesn’t make sense for the Jazz.
