NBA Admits Big Mistake in Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings

Logan Struck

Jan 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) and center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls suffered a rough home loss against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, and a referee mistake surely will not make fans feel any better about the defeat.

The NBA released their Last Two Minute Report from Sunday's game between the Bulls and Kings, admitting a crucial missed call that could have changed the outcome of the game.

With 1:22 left in the fourth quarter and the Bulls losing 122-119, Zach LaVine drove into the lane and was met by DeMar DeRozan with a bit of contact, resulting in a missed attempt from the Bulls star. While the Bulls got the ball right back off the miss, Nikola Vucevic would ultimately turn the ball over and give the Kings possession at a crucial point of the game.

According to the NBA, "DeRozan (SAC) moves laterally into LaVine (CHI), initiating body contact that affects his driving shot attempt."

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8)
Rather than LaVine getting two free throws for a chance to cut the lead down to one with just over a minute left, the Bulls would turn the ball over and did not score the rest of the game. LaVine finished the game with 36 points and was a perfect 7-7 from the charity stripe, but Chicago could have done much more to prevent the game being decided by hypothetical free throws.

This was the only mistake the NBA detailed in their Last Two Minute Report for the game, stating the game-sealing five-second violation on the Bulls was the correct call.

Published
