NBA Rumors: Warriors Inquired About Trade for Jazz Veteran
The NBA trade deadline stands less than a month away for teams around the league to make their aspired acquisitions-- or in the case of the Utah Jazz, potentially make some moves to sell off some of their valuable veteran talent.
The Jazz have been pinned as prominent names to watch on the trade market since last offseason, and those talks have yet to cool down as we navigate through the depths of the regular season.
Now, it seems some teams around the league have started to notice some of the Jazz's commodities, and could aim to make a deal for the right price. Most recently, the Golden State Warriors have popped up on Utah's radar, as they've seemingly had interest in one of their veteran talents.
According to HoopsHype, the Warriors have inquired with several teams for potential frontcourt additions ahead of the trade deadline, which includes Jazz forward John Collins.
"The Warriors have continued their due diligence on the trade market and inquired about potential frontcourt upgrades, including Nikola Vucevic, John Collins, Jonas Valanciunas, and Robert Williams, league sources told HoopsHype. Conversely, the chances of Golden State acquiring previously reported wing targets such as Jimmy Butler and Cam Johnson have decreased, sources said."
The Warriors currently land as the 10th seed in the Western Conference clawing for a Play-In Tournament spot at year's end. However, as they stand less than a game back from landing on the outside looking in of the postseason, and even two games back from being a top-six seed, it could be in Golden State's best interest to call around the league for a upgrade or two for the second half of the season.
Enter the Jazz, who could be the perfect partner to pair with in a potential deal. Collins has been a strong part of Utah's rotation when on the floor, averaging 17.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on a career-best 43.8% from three-point range.
If the Warriors wanted to add another face to their frontcourt, Collins could be a solid fit for the job.
The Warriors had some intrigue in another member of the Jazz's frontcourt dating back to last summer, that being Lauri Markkanen instead of Collins. Since then, Markkanen has signed his lucrative extension, is unable to be traded during this season, and looks to be a component in Salt Lake City for the long haul. Now, Golden State's focus has been shifted elsewhere on Utah's roster.
Keep an eye on the Warriors being one of the many teams who could do business with the Jazz ahead of next month's trade deadline. The buzzer sounds across the league on February 6th at 1 PM MT.
