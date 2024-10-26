NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Have Been 'Interested' in Jazz C Walker Kessler
No matter the time of year, the Utah Jazz always seem to find themselves of some trade talks and rumors around the NBA-- even if it may be two games into the 2024-25 season.
The latest rumor comes from The Athletic's Jovan Buha, who recently dove into some potential Los Angeles Lakers trade possibilities as we navigate deeper into the season-- one of those options being on the Jazz: third-year center Walker Kessler.
Buha mentioned Kessler as a name to watch for the Lakers as a potential trade target, and one the team has seemingly "been interested in":
"I think we need more time to see which guys become available," Buha said. "Walker Kessler is a name that the Lakers have been interested in that would make a lot of sense and would allow you to either start a two-big look or probably more realistically bring him off the bench."
It's an idea that would likely excite Lakers fans eager to build some more improvements on top of this LeBron James and Anthony Davis-led roster, but one that still seems a bit out of the realm of imagination when it comes to seeing how realistic a move like this would be.
While it's early in the season, Kessler has shown through the preseason and early into his third campaign in Utah to be on a much better pace than we saw during his second season pro. If able to remain consistent as a defensive anchor, it'll be hard to expect the Jazz to pivot off of their young cornerstone who fits a timeline and team need.
The Lakers may be tempted to lure a few of their first-round picks available to trade in order to secure the services of the young Jazz big man. Even still, it's a deal that seems much easier said than done.
Kessler has played 140 career games for the Jazz, averaging 8.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks, also securing a top-three Rookie of the Year finish his first season in the NBA.
Regardless, for a team and front office like the Jazz, it's fair to expect the unexpected at times. Keep an eye on trade rumors and possibilities the deeper into the season we go.
