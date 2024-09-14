Predicting Jazz G Collin Sexton's Stat Line for 2024-25 NBA Season
The beginning of the looming 2024-25 NBA season is coming right around the corner for the Utah Jazz, meaning we're now closing in on the chance to see this team in action for the first time in what will be just over six months when tip-off arrives in late October vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.
As we patiently wait for the Jazz's debut, in the meantime, it makes for a perfect time to take a peek at how this roster is positioned for the season ahead, along with what the expectations could be for each member of Utah's rotation for the 2024-25 year.
In the days leading up to the next NBA season, we'll be looking across the Jazz depth chart to throw a few stat predictions out as to how the numbers will inevitably shake out in Utah. After a productive offseason of continuing to build on their young talent, this roster has several names to keep an eye on for a potential breakout soon to come.
Today, we'll be looking at Collin Sexton, who enters his seventh-year pro for the 2024-25 NBA season and has the chance to build on a successful prior campaign in Salt Lake City.
With that, here's a look at how Sexton's third year with the Jazz could fare:
Predicted Averages: 17.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK, 1.9 TOV 49.6/40.2/87.2
The outlook for Sexton's season with the Jazz projects to be among one of the more interesting cases on the roster.
The former lottery selection is coming off his best season since arriving in Utah in 2022, and as long as he remains healthy, has the chops to capitalize once again for another productive year. Yet, the team's projected emphasis on their young talent and development could limit Sexton's overall impact.
What I foresee for Sexton looks to be a notably similar output to what we saw during the 2023-24 season, paired with some strides forward in terms of his efficiency shooting the ball and ball security. After a season in which he nearly achieved 50/40/90 splits (48.7/39.4/85.9), and now having another NBA campaign and a full offseason under his belt, there's reason to believe he could inch even closer to that mark for the coming year.
In terms of his volume, though, Sexton could see a slight decrease due to the incoming young pieces and the expanded role for guys like Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks soaking up more of those shots. Posting 17.5 points a night effectively gives the Jazz a solid veteran to depend on in the backcourt next to their emerging core and still hone in as one of the top three scorers in this rotation.
Whether it be as a starter or one of the first names to be called off the bench, Sexton is primed to have another strong year in Utah, but how high his ceiling ends up being truly depends on how Will Hardy wants to divide his veteran talent with his rookie and sophomore candidates, such as Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Brice Sensabaugh.
All in all, we shouldn't expect to see too much of a shake-up with Sexton's numbers for the 2024-25 season, and at just 25 years old, there could even be some extended room for growth moving forward.
