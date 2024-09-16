Predicting Jazz G Jordan Clarkson's Stat Line for 2024-25 NBA Season
The beginning of the looming 2024-25 NBA season is coming right around the corner for the Utah Jazz, meaning we're now closing in on the chance to see this team in action for the first time in what will be just over six months when tip-off arrives in late October vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.
As we patiently wait for the Jazz's debut, in the meantime, it makes for a perfect time to take a peek at how this roster is positioned for the season ahead, along with what the expectations could be for each member of Utah's rotation for the 2024-25 year.
In the days leading up to the next NBA season, we'll be looking across the Jazz depth chart to throw a few stat predictions out as to how the numbers will inevitably shake out in Utah. After a productive offseason of continuing to build on their young talent, this roster has several names to keep an eye on for a potential breakout soon to come.
Today, we'll be looking at Jordan Clarkson, who enters his eleventh-year pro for the 2024-25 NBA season and will be looking to bounce back during his sixth year for the Jazz after being placed within several trade rumors across recent months.
With that, here's a look at how Clarkson's third year with the Jazz could fare:
Predicted Averages: 14.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK, 2.6 TOV, 43.5/35.1/89.0
The biggest outlier when comparing these predictions to Clarkson's numbers from last season lies within a bit of a drop in his point average-- which could be well within the realm of imagination considering the Jazz's intention to develop their youth movement further during this coming season. As Utah tries to get their younger players involved offensively, Clarkson's overall shot attempts could take a hit.
However, a positive from Clarkson's step back in volume could in turn result in some steps forward in his efficiency. Last season, we saw some of the worst averages in terms of field goal and three-point percentage from Clarkson throughout his entire career (41.3 FG%, 29.4% 3PT). Yet, with fewer shots comes smarter shots, which could drive his shooting numbers much higher.
Along with some better efficiency shooting the ball, taking the ball out of Clarkson's hands a bit more than last year can effectively help aid this team's struggles in ball security, and lower their sky-high turnover numbers from last year. Clarkson led the roster last season in turnovers per game, and with less usage to come, his numbers in 2024-25 should be on the upswing.
The overall usage and opportunities may take a dip, but there's still a critical role as a key reserve for Clarkson this next season. He looks to be the one to lead this team's bench unit in scoring as a bench spark plug and be a valuable veteran leader for a young group of players in the locker room.
The verdict for a trade involving Clarkson down the line this year remains foggy. However, in the meantime, Utah still holds a strong impact player on the offensive side of the ball to lean on for this season, and potentially next.
