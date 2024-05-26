Report: Jazz Rumored to 'Shop' John Collins in Trade Discussions
The Utah Jazz could be in to shake things up kicking off this NBA offseason, and it begins with John Collins potentially being on the block.
After spending one year in Salt Lake City, Collins is landing in trade rumors once again. According to insider Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports, the Jazz will be looking to 'shop' the veteran big man in trade talks throughout this summer:
"The Jazz are expected to shop John Collins in trade talks this offseason. Collins averaged 15.1 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 37.1% on threes. The 26-year-old forward has two years remaining on his deal, which includes a player option, making $26.6 million annually."
Collins was acquired by the Jazz last offseason in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks-- sending a package of Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick in return. It was a low-risk acquisition at the time all things considered, but it seems Utah could want to test their luck on the market instead.
These new rumors come after a trade deadline that included Collins's name in a bit of chatter, though no deal was ultimately done. The biggest hurdle that comes up when discussing a Collins deal comes within his contract. Considering he's owed over $50 million for the next two seasons, it's difficult to see another team afford him handily on the payroll, even after coming off a productive year.
Utah may have to dig into their war chest on draft picks to incentivize someone to take Collins on, but it could be a necessary route to take for an opportunity to clear extra cap. Danny Ainge expressed the Jazz's desire to be aggressive over the coming months, and a move like this could be the first step in doing so.
Continue to keep an eye on Collins's name as we dive deeper into what could be an unpredictable NBA offseason.
