Former Suns C Drew Eubanks Signs 2-Year Deal With Jazz
After a few hours of waiting, the Utah Jazz have finally made their first move on the free agent market.
According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Jazz have agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with free agent center Drew Eubanks. The 27-year-old spent his previous campaign with the Phoenix Suns, averaging 5.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in just over 15 minutes a night.
During his six years in the league, Eubanks has played with the Suns, along with the Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs as a reliable backup big option.
The addition of Eubanks can effectively bring some added and necessary depth to the center position for next season right behind Walker Kessler. Utah opted to release veteran big Omer Yurtseven on Sunday in order to free up some additional cap room for this summer, and now effectively refill that reserve role in the rotation with this signing.
Eubanks signing onto a smaller-scale, short-term contract will allow Utah to have the necessary roster flexibility in order to make some additional moves down the line if they so choose. As to what those moves could be? That remains to be seen.
We're still less than 24 hours into this year's free agency, so don't expect Danny Ainge and the Jazz to remain too quiet.
