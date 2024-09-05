Report: Former Jazz G Talen Horton-Tucker Agrees to Deal With Bulls
Another member from last year's Utah Jazz roster has found a new team for the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season.
According to insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, Talen Horton-Tucker has agreed to a partially guaranteed contract with the Chicago Bulls for the 2024-25 NBA season. Horton-Tucker spent the past two seasons stationed in Utah after being a part of a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers to bring him into town back in 2022.
During his 116 games with the Jazz, Horton-Tucker averaged 10.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 40.9% shooting from the field and 33.0% from deep. The Iowa State product also started in 31games throughout his tenure in Salt Lake City.
Ahead of next season, the Jazz have stockpiled several solid candidates to hold down their backcourt, headlined by names like second-year guard Keyonte George, veterans Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson, and rookies Isaiah Collier and Cody Williams. As a result, the opportunity for Horton-Tucker to get PT next year dwindles and led to his signing elsewhere.
Now, Horton-Tucker will find his way back to his hometown in Chicago in a backcourt with names like Zach LaVIne, Coby White, Ayo Dosunmo, and Josh Giddey, holding a chance to make an impact as a rotational player. It'll be the third team of his NBA career, and at only 23 years old, there's still upside to be had for what he can provide going forward.
