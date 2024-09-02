Top-5 Remaining Free Agent Pegged as Fit for Rebuilding Jazz
The Utah Jazz had a somewhat quiet offseason regarding the free agency market. Their moves weren't earth-shattering, but Drew Eubanks, Patty Mills, and Svi Mykhailiuk signed low-risk contracts in which just the first years are guaranteed.
So, is Utah's 2024-25 roster a complete product? According to The Bleacher Report, it would be in Utah's best interest to make another move. The Bleacher Report ranked the five best remaining NBA free agents available and is pegging point guard Dennis Smith Jr. as a good fit for the rebuilding Jazz.
"Sending Kris Dunn to the Los Angeles Clippers actually opens a spot for DSJ's archetype. He can't guard up the same way, but he's someone who can be thrown on the opposition's best backcourt player while also providing rim pressure at the other end."
'Asking Smith to do typical floor-general stuff—and consistently knock down threes—probably goes a few bridges too far. That's fine."
"Utah has Keyonte George to develop as well as Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson to fill their offensive quota. And if the Jazz are serious about not being totally invested in winning next season, at least one of the latter two will finish the year on a new team, thereby opening up even more of an opportunity for the soon-to-be 27-year-old DSJ." -- Dan Favale
Smith Jr. was once a blue-chip lottery pick, selected with the No. 9 pick of the 2017 NBA draft, just two picks after current Jazzman Lauri Markkanen. He's coming off a season with the Brooklyn Nets in which he averaged 6.6 points per game while only shooting 29.4% from long range. The lack of three-point efficiency could be why Smith hasn't found a suitor to play for yet.
The Bleacher Report is correct that Sexton or Clarkson could indeed be dealt during the season, but I'm not sure that's enough of a reason to sign another point guard. Remember, the Jazz have Mills, who could be plugged in for minutes if one or even both players get dealt.
Also, the Jazz chose to go with a point guard prospect in the 2024 NBA draft. Utah selected Isaiah Collier with the No. 29 overall pick and signing Smith Jr. would certainly hinder Collier's opportunities to get live reps at the NBA level.
Collier had a decent showing in this year’s Summer League and had a shot of making the initial rotation as a backup. That ship may have sailed with the Mills signing. Collier now may be on the same path that Tayor Hendricks and Bryce Sensabaugh took to get NBA minutes. The pair of 2023 first-round draft picks spent much of the first half of the season with the Salt Lake City Stars in the G-League.
There's always a chance Jazz CEO Danny Ainge will make another move. However, considering the Jazz should be focused on developing players who have a chance of being part of the future paired with the Mills signing, the odds of Smith Jr. landing in Salt Lake City are unlikely.
