Will Hardy Has Unexpected Pick for Utah Jazz's Best Defender

The Utah Jazz haven't quite been tuned up on the defensive end all season long, inevitably sinking to the bottom of the NBA for defensive rating (122.3), have allowed over 125 points per game on the year, and have seen their overall record on the year suffer because of it.

But that's not to say that the Jazz roster is void of strong defenders. Some of their top defensive centerpieces, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Walker Kessler, won't be in that mix again until next season. But until that time rolls around, there's one player onboard that's captured the attention of Will Hardy as being the team's best player on that end of the floor.

And surprisingly, it's someone that's only been on the floor for the Jazz in 12 games of the season: two-way signee Elijah Harkless.

"I think Elijah's our best defender," Hardy claimed after the Jazz's loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Is Elijah Harkless the Jazz's Current Best Defender?

It's high praise for the 26-year-old guard that hasn't yet to be signed onto a traditional NBA contract. But when looking deeper into his skillset on the defensive end, there's a real case to be had that Harkless very well might be the team's best perimeter defender, and can even be someone that can match up on bigs in the frontcourt as well.

That's exactly how Hardy decided to approach Harkless's matchup against the Nuggets—ultimately giving Harkless his first career start in the NBA, having stints where the 6-foot-3 guard would try and make things tougher for three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, and had a few moments where that strategy proved to be effective.

"There have been some other teams in the league that have guarded Jokic with smalls. It's about trying to wear him down, make catch his tough... If you know a good coverage for Jokic, please email me. But he's hard. He's a tough cover, because he's seen it all, and he's picked it all apart.

"But it's about trying to build a sense of fatigue as the game goes on, because every catch is hard to get. But I also think that's Elijah's identity. That's who he is, that's who we need him to be. And I think when Elijah plays like that, it raises the level of the group."

Mar 2, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) plans his next shot over Utah Jazz guard Elijah Harkless (16) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Harkless's night didn't exactly jump off the page in terms of box score numbers. He played 27 minutes before fouling out of the match, shooting 0-5 from the floor with three assists and two steals.

But Harkless's role never banks on big numbers within the stat sheet. He's a pest defensively that plays physical with a spark of energy that, after spending a couple of months in the G League ranks in the middle of this season, might've just certified a spot in the Jazz's rotation for the remainder of the regular season.

And if he plays well enough in those opportunities to finish out his two-way contract in the coming six weeks, there's a world where the Jazz like what they see to bring him back on for another year once he hits the free agent pool this offseason.

Especially as Utah needs to see their defense take a leap forward next season, as is, finding any impact defenders will be a big-time addition to this rotation. Getting the duo of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Walker Kessler will be critical for that goal once the start of next season rolls around, but in the meantime, that versatile defensive skillset is one that Harkless clearly has no problems bringing to the table on any given night.