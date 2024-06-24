Utah Jazz Remain 'Active' in Trade Talks Ahead of 2024 NBA Draft
Things are looking to get hectic around the NBA this week.
As the NBA Draft quickly approaches this coming Wednesday, each team is beginning to finalize their plans to head into the big night, and the Utah Jazz are no different. Armed with the 10th, 29th, and 32nd overall picks on the board, there's ample opportunity for this squad to beef up their young core in the next few days.
However, don't expect the Jazz to stay totally put with where they're currently sitting on the board.
According to insider Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress, Utah is among the teams scouring the market for a potential draft day trade, with their two later selections potentially being thrown into a deal to shoot up into the mid-first.
"Utah is said to be active in trade talks, both with this pick and potentially looking to package the Nos. 29 and 32 picks to move into the late teens. The Jazz are being mentioned with center and point guard prospects and might be open to moving around some, depending on how the draft evolves."- Jonathan Givony, Draft Express
Considering the extensive amount of draft capital Utah has on hand, it shouldn't be shocking to see the front office have a desire to package a couple of picks together in order to land a premier young talent further up the board. They have the added flexibility to do so, so it might not hurt if someone they like falls later than expected.
Candidates fitting the center and point guard mold around this draft range could include names like Zach Edey, Jared McCain, Isaiah Collier, Carlton Carrington, and more. Utah is rumored to have worked out with each of these prospects and could have a few more guys unreported they've brought in to see if they'd be a good choice.
With one or two more high-level prospects to walk out of this draft with, it could effectively give the Jazz one of the stronger young cores to build with moving forward, already headlined by players like Keyonte George, Walker Kessler, and Taylor Hendricks. The Jazz are off to a great start for this franchise refresh, but more work remains to be done.
Expect discussions to ramp up as we near closer to NBA Draft night, which will officially kick off on Wednesday, June 26th.
