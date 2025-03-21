Jazz vs. Celtics Injury Report: Lauri Markkanen, Jaylen Brown Update
The Utah Jazz, fresh off a win against the now-worst-in-the-league Washington Wizards, are looking to start a winning streak on Friday night against the Boston Celtics. This will be a tall task given the Celtics' talent level. Even so, the Jazz used a massive fourth quarter to keep things interesting the last time the two teams met.
Here’s the latest from the injury report.
Utah Jazz:
Svi Mykhailiuk: Questionable (Right foot strain)
Jaden Springer: Questionable (Low back injury management)
John Collins: Out (Left ankle sprain)
Lauri Markkanen: Out (Personal reasons)
KJ Martin: Out (Right elbow bursitis)
Oscar Tshiebwe: Out (G-League)
Taylor Hendricks: Out for season (Right fibula fracture)
Markkanen was a late scratch from the team’s game on Wednesday night due to personal reasons. He is again listed as out for the matchup against Boston. No more information has been given, though hopefully, nothing serious is going on.
Springer has been out for an extended period while dealing with a back issue. If able to go, it would be a good opportunity to prove himself against his former team. The young guard won a championship with the Celtics last year despite playing sparingly.
Two-way center Oscar Tshiebwe has been one of the bright spots down the stretch of the season. His world-class rebounding has been a boost to the Jazz on the court while his infectious smile and positive attitude have been equally as important off the court. He is listed out as he is with the Salt Lake City Stars.
Boston Celtics:
Jaylen Brown: Out (Right knee posterior impingement)
Xavier Tillman: Out (Left knee sprain)
It will be Utah’s only chance to watch Jayson Tatum as the reigning NBA champion did not suit up when the teams first played. The veteran forward is on his way to another All-NBA selection as one of the most consistent and effective wings of this generation.
Without Brown, the Celtics will lean on Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, and the hero of the first contest, Sam Hauser in Salt Lake City. The Celtics are arguably the deepest and most talented team in the league, leaving them with plenty of firepower to stop Utah’s winning streak before it even starts.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm MT.
