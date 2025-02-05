Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors: How to Watch

The Utah Jazz have one final matchup ahead of the looming trade deadline.

Jared Koch

Jan 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Dennis Schröder (71) guards Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Dennis Schröder (71) guards Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The Utah Jazz will be facing off against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in their final bout ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, and hopefully avoid a 0-3 record against this team in the process.

The Jazz have struggled as of late. Utah has been 2-12 in their last 14 games, sinking to the bottom of the West. As for the Warriors, they've stayed afloat in the conference with a 25-24 record, going 6-4 in their last 10 and winning their previous outing vs. Orlando Magic. They'll try to keep that momentum going on Wednesday night.

Utah could be out a few key contributors for the contest, as Collin Sexton will be out with an ankle sprain while Lauri Markkanen is questionable with a back injury. The Warriors have a few entries for their injury report as well, but names like Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are likely to suit up with a probable status.

Here's everything else you need to know about the Jazz's third matchup vs. the Warriors this season.

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors

  • Date/Time: Wednesday, February 5 at 7 PM MT
  • Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
  • Television: KJZZ-TV
  • Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
  • Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
  • Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
  • Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)

Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

