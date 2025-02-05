Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz will be facing off against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in their final bout ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, and hopefully avoid a 0-3 record against this team in the process.
The Jazz have struggled as of late. Utah has been 2-12 in their last 14 games, sinking to the bottom of the West. As for the Warriors, they've stayed afloat in the conference with a 25-24 record, going 6-4 in their last 10 and winning their previous outing vs. Orlando Magic. They'll try to keep that momentum going on Wednesday night.
Utah could be out a few key contributors for the contest, as Collin Sexton will be out with an ankle sprain while Lauri Markkanen is questionable with a back injury. The Warriors have a few entries for their injury report as well, but names like Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are likely to suit up with a probable status.
Here's everything else you need to know about the Jazz's third matchup vs. the Warriors this season.
Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors
- Date/Time: Wednesday, February 5 at 7 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
