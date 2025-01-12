Utah Jazz Issue Johnny Juzang Injury Update
One of the more surprising showouts of the Utah Jazz's 2024-25 season has been the emergence of third-year wing Johnny Juzang. The UCLA product has shown out as a strong option on the perimeter and could be a key cog in Utah's rebuild for years to come.
Recently, the 22-year-old suffered from a hand fracture that kept him out of the Jazz's most recent contest vs. the Phoenix Suns. Yet, don't expect Juzang to be out of action for long.
According to Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune, the Jazz see Juzang being back in the lineup sooner rather than later, as long.
"Jazz say they don't anticipate Johnny Juzang to be out super long with his hand fracture injury: once the inflammation subsides, they 'anticipate he will be able to play with the fracture as pain tolerates."- Andy Larsen, Salt Lake Tribune
In 32 games this season, Juzang has averaged 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on 41.8% from the field and an impressive 40.0% from three. With the 23-year-old in the lineup, it provides much-improved spacing and versatility for this Jazz offense-- one that's ranked 19th in the NBA this season in offensive rating.
Juzang's next opportunity to suit up lies closely ahead on Sunday with their battle vs. the Brooklyn Nets, though with the status of his hand fracture clouding his availability, it could be a long shot to see him back to action so quickly. However, the recent statement from Utah provides some optimism about seeing him return this coming week.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!