Utah Jazz's NBA 2K26 Full Player Ratings Revealed
A new edition of NBA 2K is upon us with the official release of NBA 2K26 looming next week on September 5th, and early access for those with a pre-order coming on Friday, August 29th.
And with the annual release of 2K also comes a fresh batch of player ratings across the NBA, stacking up the best, worst, and new talents in the league. That includes the Utah Jazz, who might not have the best roster to play with of the bunch, but certainly has a bit of a different look from how they entered last season following their summer of moves.
Here's the full slate of player ratings revealed for the Jazz on NBA 2K26.
Lauri Markkanen: 84
Walker Kessler: 82
Isaiah Collier: 78
Kyle Filipowski: 78
Keyonte George: 78
Ace Bailey: 77
Jusuf Nurkic: 77
Kevin Love: 76
Brice Sensabaugh: 75
Kyle Anderson: 74
Georges Niang: 74
Taylor Hendericks: 73
Kenyon Martin: 73
Cody Williams: 72
Svi Mykhailiuk: 72
Walter Clayton: 72
Oscar Tshiebwe: 71
Elijah Harkless: 67
Player(s) to be added to the Utah Jazz: John Tonje
Of course, the player leading the pack is none other than Lauri Markkanen with an 84 to be the highest on the team, but also has Walker Kessler sitting not too far behind with an 82–– the only two players on Utah's roster with above an 80 overall, joining the Washington Wizards as the only teams with two 80+ players.
For Utah's top player in Markkanen, it's a bit of a dip from what he entered the previous year with, as he started at an 86 overall in NBA 2K25, but has since seen a slight drop following an up-and-down third season with the Jazz. A tough blow, but it adds up.
Beyond the top two, the Jazz have a few other big players of note, with fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey being one of them, who starts his career at a 77, oddly enough, joined by Jusuf Nurkic with the same rating. Utah's other first-round pick, Walter Clayton, didn't get quite as generous an outlook for himself, as he'll begin with a 72.
Players can officially get on the virtual court with the Jazz for early access at 12 PM ET on Friday, or wait for the official release to hit in a week's time.
