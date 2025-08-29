Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz's NBA 2K26 Full Player Ratings Revealed

The release of NBA 2K26 is officially here, and with it comes some new player ratings for the Utah Jazz.

Jared Koch

Mar 17, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) shoots a technical free throw during the first quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) shoots a technical free throw during the first quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
In this story:

A new edition of NBA 2K is upon us with the official release of NBA 2K26 looming next week on September 5th, and early access for those with a pre-order coming on Friday, August 29th.

And with the annual release of 2K also comes a fresh batch of player ratings across the NBA, stacking up the best, worst, and new talents in the league. That includes the Utah Jazz, who might not have the best roster to play with of the bunch, but certainly has a bit of a different look from how they entered last season following their summer of moves.

Here's the full slate of player ratings revealed for the Jazz on NBA 2K26.

Lauri Markkanen: 84

Walker Kessler: 82

Isaiah Collier: 78

Kyle Filipowski: 78

Keyonte George: 78

Ace Bailey: 77

Jusuf Nurkic: 77

Kevin Love: 76

Brice Sensabaugh: 75

Kyle Anderson: 74

Georges Niang: 74

Taylor Hendericks: 73

Kenyon Martin: 73

Cody Williams: 72

Svi Mykhailiuk: 72

Walter Clayton: 72

Oscar Tshiebwe: 71

Elijah Harkless: 67

Player(s) to be added to the Utah Jazz: John Tonje

Of course, the player leading the pack is none other than Lauri Markkanen with an 84 to be the highest on the team, but also has Walker Kessler sitting not too far behind with an 82–– the only two players on Utah's roster with above an 80 overall, joining the Washington Wizards as the only teams with two 80+ players.

For Utah's top player in Markkanen, it's a bit of a dip from what he entered the previous year with, as he started at an 86 overall in NBA 2K25, but has since seen a slight drop following an up-and-down third season with the Jazz. A tough blow, but it adds up.

Dec 28, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and Philadelphia 76ers guard Reggie Jackson (
Dec 28, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and Philadelphia 76ers guard Reggie Jackson (00) battle for a rebound during the third quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Beyond the top two, the Jazz have a few other big players of note, with fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey being one of them, who starts his career at a 77, oddly enough, joined by Jusuf Nurkic with the same rating. Utah's other first-round pick, Walter Clayton, didn't get quite as generous an outlook for himself, as he'll begin with a 72.

Players can officially get on the virtual court with the Jazz for early access at 12 PM ET on Friday, or wait for the official release to hit in a week's time.

More Utah Jazz Content

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the deputy editor of Utah Jazz On SI. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, contributing to Denver Broncos On SI, Indianapolis Colts On SI, and Sacramento Kings On SI. He has covered multiple NBA and NFL events on site, and his works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, and Yahoo.

Home/News