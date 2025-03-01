Jazz Rookie Isaiah Collier Makes History After Historic Month
Utah Jazz rookie Isaiah Collier has been on fire as of late.
After starting his first season in and out of the rotation, even spending some time in the G League ranks, the 20-year-old has gotten his feet increasingly set with the main roster, hasn't looked back, and is now setting some historic feats in his debut season as a pro.
Collier's production has been excellent across February, and even more so when factoring in the historical implications of how he's performed over the past month.
According to StatMuse, Collier's 123 assists are the most for a rookie in the month of February since Pooh Robinson suited up in 1990.
Collier's had six games reaching double-digit assists in the past month, capping things off on the 28th in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves when he landed a career-high 14 assists on the night.
It's been nothing short of a strong second half of the campaign for Collier, who seems to increasingly establish himself within the Jazz's future plans on a nightly basis.
In the 51 games he's been on the floor this season, Collier has averaged 7.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.2 assists on 40.7% shooting from the field, now being a routine starter within Utah's starting backcourt.
Spanning back to last season, and even through the second half of 2023, this Jazz unit was desperately coveting a primary ball handler and playmaker to emerge amid Mike Conley's departure. Now, Collier has been the one to take the reigns, giving this young core an extra degree of confidence for the future to come.
At this point, it'd be a shock to see Collier left off the All-Rookie Team selections at the season's end, as the Jazz guard has shown immense promise since being scooped up at the end of the first round as one of the most notable steals in this year's draft. And with a month plus to go in the season, he's still got more room to show what he's capable of.
