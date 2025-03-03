Latest Jazz Signing Sounds Off on New Contract
The Utah Jazz made their latest roster move over the weekend in signing Jaden Springer to a three-year deal, inking him on long-term following the initial 10-day deal he signed after the All-Star Break.
The move gives Utah another young guard to build with for the foreseeable future. The 22-year-old has shown some solid upside through his first few performances in a Jazz uniform, especially showing out on the defensive end.
Springer reacted to his new contract in an interview with Ben Anderson of KSL Sports.
"Shoutout to this team for believing in me, taking that chance, and bringing me along on this team," Springer said. "Thank God for the opportunity, but it feels like there's a lot more work to do. Still got the rest of this season, got to finish this off strong, keep working, and keep getting better with these guys."
During his first five games with the Jazz, Springer has averaged 4.2 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in just around 10 minutes a night.
It's a small sample size for the latest acquisition, but Utah saw enough through his short 10-day span to lock him in for a three-year deal, And when you ask Springer himself, he seems to be feeling pretty good about his new situation.
"I feel like it's going along pretty good," Springer said. "I'm learning the guys. I'm learning this team. I'm learning this system, and I feel like the coaches and my teammates have been pretty good helping me in showing me the right way to do stuff with this system and everything like that."
Things are beginning on a good note for Springer, but it's only getting started for the former first-round pick. With just over 20 games to go, Utah will likely continue to find increasing opportunities for the Jazz guard as he continues to stake his claim on the 15-man roster.
Springer's next chance to suit up comes on Monday night when the Jazz face off against the Detroit Pistons on their home floor.
Recommended Articles
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!