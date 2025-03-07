Jazz vs. Raptors Injury Report: Both Sides With Multiple Entries
The tank rolls on as the Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors are set for a Friday night matchup. The Jazz, fresh off a loss to the league-worst Washington Wizards team, will look to keep the momentum rolling north of the border. Toronto is on a two-game winning streak against their will.
Here’s the latest from the injury report for the contest.
Utah Jazz:
Keyonte George: Questionable (Illness)
Jaden Springer: Questionable (Low back soreness)
John Collins: Doubtful (Low back injury management)
Lauri Markkanen: Out (Low back injury management)
Jordan Clarkson: Out (Left plantar fasciitis)
Elijah Harkless: Out (G-League)
Oscar Tshiebwe: Out (G-League)
Taylor Hendricks: Out for season
You have to give the Jazz credit for going all-in on a direction this year. Sitting at 15-47, the team has the worst record in the Western Conference and will look to secure a share of the top lottery odds for the upcoming NBA draft.
George was a late addition to the injury report on Wednesday and remains questionable due to an illness. The young guard is one of Utah’s most promising prospects, so his return would be a welcome addition before Friday’s contest.
Toronto Raptors:
Chris Boucher: Probable (Mouth)
Ochai Agbaji: Out (Left ankle sprain)
RJ Barrett: Out (Rest)
Ulrich Chomche: Out (Right knee)
Gradey Dick: Out (Right knee bone bruise)
Brandon Ingram: Out (Left ankle sprain)
Jonathan Mogbo: Out (Nasal fracture)
Jakob Poeltl: Out (Rest)
Toronto is going to make the Jazz work for a loss. They took a page out of Utah’s book, sitting two of their best players in Barrett and Poeltl due to rest. At 20-42, Toronto is currently fifth in the lottery standings and hoping to either stay there or move up.
Jazz fans will have to wait a little longer before seeing former Jazzman Ochai Agbaji facing off against his former team. The wing was dealt to Toronto, alongside Kelly Olynyk, for the draft pick that became Isaiah Collier.
Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 pm MT.
