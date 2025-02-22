Jazz Trade Addition KJ Martin Reacts After Debut vs. Thunder
The Utah Jazz finally got their first look at their newest addition to the roster in KJ Martin on Friday, as he was finally cleared to return to competition following the All-Star Break in the team's first matchup vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Martin arrived to the Jazz thanks to a multi-team deal with the Detroit Pistons on trade deadline day, and after not playing for nearly two months, the 24-year-old got some run with his new squad. He finished with 16 minutes collecting two points alongside a steal and a block.
Following the game, Martin spoke about some of his first impressions of being back on the floor, along with some of what the Jazz can expect from their newest acquisition.
"It felt good to get out there," Martin said. "Obviously, new team. I'm still learning the little things and plays and stuff like that. But, I told the coaches that I'm going to ask questions, but one thing's for sure, two thing's for certain, is that I'm going to go out and play hard. So, I might make mistakes, but I think me playing hard how I always do, playing on both ends of the floor, helping my teammates get open, guarding the ball, protecting the rim, I think it will take care of a lot of stuff while I'm still learning."
It's a big adjustment for Martin coming into a new situation in the middle of a season. The guys on the roster have existing chemistry, are already aligned, and have been for 50-plus games, and he now has to factor into the fold amid the action and catch up on the learning curve. Especially without suiting up for in-game action since Christmas, it's a significant turnaround for the new Jazz forward.
Still, Martin is gladly taking on the challenge despite the immense changes around him.
"It feels good to get up and down the court," Martin said. "I'm just figuring out where guys like the ball and stuff like that so I can fit in. This is my fifth year, and I've always been big on helping my teammates, understanding where they like the ball, and trying to help them get open, and I feed off of that."
With 16 minutes on the floor on Friday, Martin finally landed some long-awaited time on the floor since being out of the mix for so long. Now, the Jazz forward will look to get increasingly adjusted to his new situation, and he'll have just under 30 games this season to get things clicking.
If anything, these next few weeks for Martin can act as a stepping stone into next year, as the Jazz forward is on contract for the coming season at just over $8 million.
As the remainder of the Jazz's 2024-25 campaign keeps chugging along, continue to keep an eye on Martin as he starts getting increasingly comfortable on his new team.
