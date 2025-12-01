The Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets have unveiled their injury report outlook for the second leg of their back-to-back, where for the Jazz in particular, they'll have a few notable names elevated for the action.

Here's the full injury landscape for both sides:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - G Elijah Harkless (two-way, G League)

OUT - C Walker Kessler (left shoulder injury recovery)

OUT - F Georges Niang (left foot, fourth metatarsal stress reaction)

OUT - F John Tonje (two-way, G League)

OUT - C Oscar Tshiebwe (two-way, G League)

Houston Rockets Injury Report

OUT - G Fred VanVleet (ACL injury recovery)

OUT - F Tari Eason (right oblique strain)

OUT - F Dorian Finney Smith (left ankle surgery)

OUT - G Isaiah Crawford (two-way, G League)

OUT - F Kevon Harris (two-way, G League)

The Jazz will be at a bit more of an advantage in terms of their availability compared to their first time facing the Rockets over the weekend.

The biggest upgrades of note are likely that of their G League promotions of Cody Williams and Taylor Hendricks, who have been brought back up from the Salt Lake City Stars to the main roster and should be active for the action against the Rockets after spending some time in the development ranks.

Nov 3, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3), forward Lauri Markkanen (23), and forward Taylor Hendricks (0) react during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Utah will also be rolling out Kevin Love for the second night of action against the Rockets, who were ruled out for their weekend meeting due to rest, but will play their rematch that should bring an additional dose of depth to the frontcourt.

Keyonte George is also a noteworthy omission from the injury report entirely, as the third-year guard was dealing with an illness before going up against Houston that left him questionable before tip-off in their previous matchup, but now seems to be back to full health just a day later.

Houston will be without a few of their own respective pieces, including the extended absences on the wing of Tari Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith, and will continue to leave the Rockets' frontcourt a bit depleted as they have been in recent weeks.

The Jazz and Rockets will tip-off at 7 p.m. MT in the Delta Center, where Utah will attempt to get right from their previous blowout against one of the more talented groups in the Western Conference.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!