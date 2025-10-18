Walker Kessler Shows Love to Underrated Utah Jazz Guard
Through their four-game preseason slate, the Utah Jazz showcased a glimpse of mostly every piece on their new roster in some fashion in the two weeks before the regular season.
That includes giving some extended reps to their three two-way signees for this season, and one of those names for the Jazz, second-year guard Elijah Harkless, wound up making a strong impression following the events of their fourth and final game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers.
In 21 minutes, Harkless didn't exactly pop off the stat sheet. He played 21 minutes to post nine points, on 1/4 shooting, logging two steals in the process. But it was on the defensive side of the ball that the 6-foot-3 guard really stood out.
So much so, that Harkless ended up landing some strong praise from his teammate Walker Kessler at the podium post-game–– labeling him as a "fearless defender."
"Oh my gosh, I'm glad he's on our team," Kessler said of Elijah Harkless. "Let's just say that. He's a fearless, fearless defender. Able to move his feet. I think he drew, probably, two offensive fouls on screens. Fearless, I think that's a great way to describe him. It's definitely fun to play with a guy like that."
"He's a fierce competitor on the offensive side and the defensive side. He makes the right plays. His defense— anyone can see it— it's truly inspiring, if you'll say. I know it's a preseason game, but you were into it because of plays like that."
Harkless's head coach Will Hardy even added onto that high praise for what he's shown through Jazz training camp and preseason, crediting the two-way guard for his standout energy and ability to make winning plays.
"We talk about winning plays, plays that inspire your team, your teammates, the fans, plays that give everybody energy, I think Elijah Harkless represents all those things," Hardy said. "Every time he checks in any game, a scrimmage in our practice gym, the game's here (at the Delta Center), he is relentless defensively."
"He usually draws at least one moving screen every time he's on the floor, but he gives the team so much life. His hard work, his infectious energy to the group is not unnoticed. If you watch how our bench reacts to the plays that he makes. That's just the type of kid that he is, and he adds so much to the fiber of our team."
While he might not be signed onto a traditional contract, the presence Harkless brings in the building, and whenever he's on an NBA floor, is highly valued, and a core reason as to why he'll be a part of the Jazz's official 18-man roster on opening night.
There's still work to be done for Harkless to continue moving up the ranks as a high-end defender and core rotational piece. So far this season, though, there are certainly positive signs for what the UNLV product could end up becoming in the near future.
