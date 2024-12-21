Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets: How to Watch

The Utah Jazz are back to the grind on Saturday night.

Jan 29, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) and Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The Utah Jazz will have an opportunity to nab their first two-game winning streak of the 2024-25 regular season as they continue their road trip on Saturday to face the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets have been among the pool of Play-In contenders in the Eastern Conference starting the year off 11-16, despite being projected as one of the bottom feeders of the NBA this season. Like the Jazz, they are coming fresh off a win in their previous matchup, as they took care of business against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

However, the Nets could be a bit shorthanded in their rotation, as notable pieces like Bojan Bogdanovic and Cam Thomas will remain inactive as they've been throughout the past week. As for Utah, they'll have mostly positive health on their side, yet Keyonte George remains questionable ahead of tip-off.

This will be the first of two meetings for the Nets and the Jazz this season. Utah will try to build off their strong performance from Thursday when they took down the Detroit Pistons, 126-119.

With that, here's everything else you'll need to know ahead of the Jazz's weekend bout with the Nets:

Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets

  • Date/Time: Saturday, December 21 at 5:30 PM MT
  • Where: Barclays Center • Brooklyn, NY
  • Television: KJZZ-TV
  • Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
  • Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
  • Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
  • Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)

