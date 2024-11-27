Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back to the grind on Wednesday after a tough loss the night prior vs. the San Antonio Spurs, this time going up against another tough opponent in the West with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
It'll be the second time these two face off this year, their previous outing ending in a Nuggets victory at the beginning of November, with a final score of 103-129. This go-around, the Jazz will have to overcome a bit of a shorthanded rotation, as their injury report revealed that Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and Kyle Filipowski will all be inactive,
The Nuggets enter this game on an up-and-down stretch, as they've lost four of their past six games, their most recent outing being a blowout 118-145 loss vs. the New York Knicks. Yet, they'll have the rest advantage against a team that currently places at the bottom of the Western Conference, which could bode well for Denver's chances in this one.
With that, here's everything you need to know ahead of the second Nuggets vs. Jazz matchup of the 2024-25 campaign.
Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets
- Date/Time: Wednesday, November 27 at 7 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +10, ML +400 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
- Injury Report: (click here)
