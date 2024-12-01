Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back at home looking to secure their fifth win of the season in a back-to-back effort against the Los Angeles Lakers following their matchup vs. the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, which ultimately ended in a 94-106 loss for Utah to drop them to 4-15 on the year.
However, in their fourth of a four-game home stand, the Jazz have a chance to even up their record during that span to 2-2, this time against LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers.
As of recently, the Lakers have looked to be on a similar losing skid to the Jazz, losing four of their last five, which follows an impressive six-game winning streak. However, things have looked a bit bleaker for Utah, as they've lost seven of their lost eight.
The Jazz will be without the services of two critical rotational pieces in Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Filipowski, but Saturday's starting five looks to be healthy and ready to go in their second of two back-to-backs in the past week.
With that, here's everything you need to know about the second Jazz-Lakers bout of the 2024-25 NBA season:
Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Date/Time: Sunday, December 1 at 6:00 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +7, ML +250 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!