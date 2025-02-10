Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers: How to Watch

Inside The Jazz

The Utah Jazz are in for a rare national TV bout on Monday night.

Jared Koch

Dec 1, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) gets blocked by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23), forward/center Anthony Davis (3), and center Christian Koloko (10) in the final second of the second half at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
The Utah Jazz are on the national stage Monday night amid their road trip to face the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James, and potentially new addition Luka Doncic –– who is questionable to make his first appearance since being traded from the Dallas Mavericks.

The Jazz have had their fair share of lapses lately, going 2-8 in their last 10 and being on the losing end of their past two against the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers. Yet, the Lakers have remained on the opposite end, winning their last five contests and going 9-1 in their last 10.

Los Angeles is clearly clicking right now, and if Doncic gets thrown into the mix, opposing defenses will have to take extra care to contain their explosive attack.

The Jazz have already faced off against the Jazz twice this season, being on the losing end of both. On Monday, they'll look to right the ship in what could be a tough assignment.

With that, here's everything to know ahead of the Jazz's third battle of the season vs. the Lakers.

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Date/Time: Monday, February 10 at 8:30 PM MT
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA
  • Television: ESPN, KJZZ-TV
  • Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
  • Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
  • Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
  • Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)

Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

