Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz will look to end their extensive losing streak on Monday at home against another tough opponent, the Milwaukee Bucks. It'll be the second time these two face off this season, their first matchup ending in a Milwaukee victory, 123-100, on November 7th.
Things haven't been going the Jazz's way recently, with them going on a five-game losing streak, the second longest in the league next to just the Brooklyn Nets, totaling 2-8 in their last ten games. The Bucks have been on the opposite end themselves, as they've gone 8-2 in their recent ten-game stretch to land in the top four of the Eastern Conference.
The Jazz could also be without several key contributors, as starters John Collins and Walker Kessler are listed as questionable ahead of Monday's contest. Bench pieces like Johnny Juzang, Cody Williams, and Jordan Clarkson could also be out of the action, adding to the difficulty of defying the odds in the Delta Center tonight.
With that, here's all you need to know ahead of the Jazz's second and final matchup against the Bucks this season:
Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Date/Time: Monday, January 27 at PM MT
- Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
